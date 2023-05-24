When they located him, he was unarmed and said that he was making his way to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

MCLEAN, Va. — After allegedly trespassing on a preschool's campus in Fairfax County Tuesday, a Florida man trying to get to CIA headquarters was charged and several weapons were confiscated from him.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department say 32-year-old Eric Sandow was trespassing at the Dolley Madison Preschool, located on Savile Lane, off of Dolley Madison Boulevard, in McLean. When they located him, he was unarmed and said that he was making his way to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The school is around a three minute drive from the CIA Headquarters Auditorium building, which is also located off of the same boulevard.

A source tells WUSA9 that Sandow made it to the CIA gates, walking distance from where he parked his car near the preschool.

The man was then detained and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle. Two firearms, including an AK-47, and ammo were found in the car. They were all taken by police officers.

Yesterday, our officers took an AK-47 off the streets after a man was trespassing at the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean. Officers found the unarmed man who said he was making his way to the CIA. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/l3Vdo12Ks8 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 24, 2023

According to Fairfax County police officers, Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. Though he had told CIA law enforcement that he was interviewing with the agency and had a gun on him, the weapons were all found in his car.

"During our investigation we learned there was no threats made to anyone in our community or law enforcement agencies or anything of this sort," Sgt. Tara Gerhard of Fairfax County Police said. "The weapons never left inside the vehicle."

The Dolley Madison Preschool released the following statement about the incident:

“As noted in the Fairfax County Police Department’s statement this morning, a man was arrested yesterday after trespassing on Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dolley Madison Preschool grounds. He requested access to the building facilities to use the restroom, which was denied by school staff. At no point did he gain physical entrance to the school building.

Fairfax County Police were called and arrested the individual. His car was parked in the main parking lot and was searched and seized. We are grateful for the swift response of the Fairfax County Police Department.”

Preschool Board of Directors President Christine Ryu-Naya told WUSA9 employees got all the kids inside and called police after he walked away acting suspicious.

"We're so grateful for our teachers for their fast response for what is unimaginably a stressful situation," said Ryu-Naya. "They responded quickly and decisively. We're all understandably shaken but the sad reality is this is the world we live in."

Officers could be seen circling the property one day after the incident.

Following the recent attack on Congressman Gerry Connolly's district office in Fairfax City and the U-Haul ramming incident outside the White House, this trespassing incident is alarming to neighbors.