Florida man pleads guilty to attack, murder plot against wife, stepdaughter in Virginia Beach

Henry Herbig, 66, drove from Florida in September 2019 with a plan to kill his estranged wife, only to be shot and paralyzed by her daughter during the attack.

A Florida man accused of driving to Virginia Beach in September 2019 to attack and murder his estranged wife and stepdaughter pled guilty on Monday.

Henry Herbig, 66, of Pace, Florida, pled guilty to charges of Armed Burglary with the Intent to Commit Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and Malicious Wounding. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison but will only serve 15 years after 30 years was suspended.

Herbig was paralyzed during the September 8, 2019, incident on Bunsen Drive.

According to court documents, Herbig entered the backyard of his estranged wife with the intent to kill her. The plan was botched when Herbig's stepdaughter shot him in the back after he had attacked her and his wife.

The bullet struck Herbig's spinal column, and he was immediately paralyzed from the diaphragm down.