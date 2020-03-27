Foodbank holding food distributions in Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will give out bags of food to those in need in a few cities in Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore on Friday.
The foodbank shared the information on its Facebook page.
The food distributions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at these locations:
- Suffolk Family YMCA
2769 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434
- James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA
300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851
- The Y on Granby
2901 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23504
- Greenbrier Family YMCA
1033 Greenbrier Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320
- Teens With a Purpose Walk-Up Distribution
Friday at 1 p.m.
700 E. Olney Road, Norfolk VA 23504
- Eastern Shore Branch Distribution
Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Taylor and Fulton Packing
12201 Lankford Hwy., Mappsville VA 23407
The Teens With a Purpose food distribution event at 1 p.m. will give grab and go backpacks, snacks, and meals supplied by the Foodbank.