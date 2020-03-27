Foodbank holding food distributions in Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will give out bags of food to those in need in a few cities in Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will give out bags of food to those in need in a few cities in Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore on Friday.

The foodbank shared the information on its Facebook page.

The food distributions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at these locations:

Suffolk Family YMCA

2769 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434

James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA

300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851

The Y on Granby

2901 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23504

Greenbrier Family YMCA

1033 Greenbrier Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320

Teens With a Purpose Walk-Up Distribution

Friday at 1 p.m.

700 E. Olney Road, Norfolk VA 23504

Eastern Shore Branch Distribution

Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Taylor and Fulton Packing

12201 Lankford Hwy., Mappsville VA 23407