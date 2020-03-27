x
Foodbank holding food distributions in Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will give out bags of food to those in need in a few cities in Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will give out bags of food to those in need in a few cities in Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore on Friday.

The foodbank shared the information on its Facebook page.

The food distributions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at these locations:

  • Suffolk Family YMCA
    2769 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434
  • James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA
    300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851
  • The Y on Granby
    2901 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23504
  • Greenbrier Family YMCA
    1033 Greenbrier Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320
  • Teens With a Purpose Walk-Up Distribution
    Friday at 1 p.m.
    700 E. Olney Road, Norfolk VA 23504
  • Eastern Shore Branch Distribution
    Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
    Taylor and Fulton Packing
    12201 Lankford Hwy., Mappsville VA 23407

The Teens With a Purpose food distribution event at 1 p.m. will give grab and go backpacks, snacks, and meals supplied by the Foodbank.

