RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It's not often that an avid outdoorsman gets to buy his own island.

But a Richmond man expects to be the proud new owner of a one-acre island in the middle of the James River.

Andy Thompson, the co-creator of the RVA Osprey Cam and the website Richmondoutside.com, expects to finalize the purchase of Sharp's Island later this month. Two friends went in on the purchase. The listing price was $44,000.

The island is unimproveable, which means Thompson won't be able to build a structure on it. But the island has a sandy beach, offers grand views of the city and is known as a great fishing spot.

Thompson told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he is looking forward to exploring the island with friends and family and having overnight camping trips.

