Forklift rodeo showcases skills of operators at Foodbank

The competition was fierce at the annual forklift rodeo at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held its annual forklift rodeo Friday after their all-staff meeting.

David Brandt, the director of communications for the foodbank, said its a chance for their forklift operators to have a little bit of fun.

The "rodeo" was an obstacle course set up in the back parking lot of the food bank, and forklift operators were cheered on as they tried to navigate them.

"Forklifts are in constant motion in our warehouse, and they require a great deal of skill and dexterity to operate at optimal speed which is key to productivity, and of course, safety," Brandt said in an email.

Employees watched and cheered as operators picked up wooden palates with cones topped with balancing water bottles and tried to navigate the obstacle course.

The operators have to go backward, forward and side-to-side all while picking things up and balancing them.