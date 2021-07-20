Former Fairfax County Police officer indicted for sexual relationship with a minor in cadet program

Former officer 25-year-old John Grimes faces 15 years in prison if convicted, the commonwealth's attorney said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A former Fairfax County Police officer has been indicted after an investigation revealed sexual misconduct with a minor in the department's cadet safety program.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano says 25-year-old John Grimes faces 15 years in prison if he's convicted. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the misconduct happened from November 12, 2019 to December 16, 2019 with a 16-year-old girl in the Public Safety Cadets program. Davis said the department was made aware of the misconduct by the FBI, after Grimes applied for a job as a special agent there.

Davis said in press conference Tuesday that once the department was notified, Grimes was relieved of duty and his police powers, but remained with the department until May 2020, when he resigned amid the investigation.

Chief Davis said cadets in the cadet safety program are between the ages of 14 and 21 years old.

Since the initial report of misconduct, Davis said his department has made changes to the cadet safety program, including suspending ride-alongs.

Davis said that's where the misconduct occurred. Grimes was paired up with a 16-year-old girl for a ride-along, police said.

A spokesperson also clarified that Grimes was not a mentor or teacher in the program -- only an officer selected to do ride-alongs with participants.

Police said IF they reinstate ride-alongs, there will be much stricter parameters, like maintaining three people in the car at all times instead of just the officer and the cadet.

"I have no pity for Grimes. He took advantage of a teenager, and he did so in and out of a Fairfax County Police uniform," Davis said.

Davis said the Fairfax Victims Services Division is in contact with parents and families in the cadet safety program, searching for other potential victims.

The chief said the decades-old program is designed to mentor young people who want to become police officers.

Davis said 15 Fairfax Police officers were once public safety cadets.

"It's a shame what Grimes did because it brings negative attention to a great local and regional program," Davis said.

One former cadet, who asked to remain anonymous, was shocked to hear about the allegations. He said he was wondering why the department had suspended ride-alongs in 2019.

“I’m very surprised to say the least…From my experience, all these officers were always looking out for us….And they were there as a protector to protect us and teach us about how to become a protector one day," the cadet said. "So to hear about something like this, it’s sad and it’s disappointing, but I don’t think it reflects on the entire Fairfax county police department.”

Descano said crimes of a sexual nature are a top priority for his office, and this indictment is a reminder that no one is above the law.