Former leader of Dominion Energy dies, one day after retiring

Tom Farrell's passing Friday occurred one day after he stepped down from his post as the company's executive chairman. He was 66.
Credit: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File
FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 file photo, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, left, with the main cryogenic heating exchange behind him, and Thomas Farrell, II, chairman, president and CEO, Dominion Energy, speak with reporters at Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG liquefaction Project facility in Lusby, Md., Tom Farrell, who led Dominion Energy for more than a decade, has died Friday, April 2, 2021 one day after he stepped down from his post. He was 66.

RICHMOND, Va. — Tom Farrell, who led Dominion Energy for more than a decade and was a powerful force in Virginia business and politics, has died. 

His passing Friday occurred one day after he stepped down from his post as the company's executive chairman. He was 66.

A news release from the company said Farrell had been battling cancer. He served as the company's chairman, president, and chief executive officer from 2007 to 2020. 

Farrell's brother-in-law Richard Cullen called his death "an incredible loss of a remarkable man." 

Dominion serves 7 million customers in 16 states and is a Fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia.

