Former music teacher loses appeal in child sex case

HANOVER, Va. — A Virginia court has rejected the appeal of a former school music teacher who is serving a 7-year prison sentence for child solicitation.

The court ruled Jan. 12 that a trial judge did not err in denying a motion by Ryan Thomas Pick of Woodbridge to suppress the contents of a sexually-explicit online communication with an undercover investigator.