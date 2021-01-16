x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Former music teacher loses appeal in child sex case

The appeal of a former school music teacher who is serving a 7-year prison sentence for child solicitation was rejected by a VA court.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HANOVER, Va. — A Virginia court has rejected the appeal of a former school music teacher who is serving a 7-year prison sentence for child solicitation.

The court ruled  Jan. 12 that a trial judge did not err in denying a motion by Ryan Thomas Pick of Woodbridge to suppress the contents of a sexually-explicit online communication with an undercover investigator. 

Additionally, the court rejected Pick's claim that he was subjected to custodial interrogation without being advised of his Miranda rights and said there was sufficient evidence to support his conviction.

Related Articles