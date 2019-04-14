NORFOLK, Va. — Former Virginia delegate Howard Copeland died Thursday night after battling cancer for more than two years.

Copeland was elected to the House of Delegates in 1980 and left office in 1995.

According to an obituary by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Copeland was diagnosed in 2016 with chordoma—a rare form of cancer.

Copeland received his Bachelor's Degree from Colombia University and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was commissioned at Officer Candidate School at Yorktown, Virginia, and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

After his service in public office, Copeland practiced law in Norfolk.

His funeral is Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.