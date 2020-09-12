Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe teases Wednesday announcement

There's no word on what the announcement will be about - but McAuliffe said he wanted to talk to "grassroots supporters" about "Virginia's future" in 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday night, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe sent out a message teasing a Wednesday announcement.

There's no word on what the announcement will be about - but McAuliffe said he wanted to talk to "grassroots supporters" about "Virginia's future," specifically, 2021.

Candidates are still announcing their intent to run for the Virginia Governor's seat, which will be up for grabs next November. Virginia's gubernatorial candidates cannot serve back-to-back terms, so Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for reelection in 2021.

So far, the race includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox, state Sen. Amanda Chase and veteran Kurt Santini on the Republican side, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Del. Jennifer Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan on the Democratic side.

If McAuliffe runs for governor and wins the seat, he would be Virginia's first governor to serve two terms since Mills Godwin.

Here's what his office sent out:

Friend, I couldn’t be prouder of how hard we worked to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Virginia Democrats up and down the ticket.

2020 hasn’t always been easy, but by standing together, we proved that hope always defeats fear. Unity always triumphs over division.

As we look toward 2021, I’m more optimistic than ever about Virginia’s future.

In fact, I'd like a chance to speak directly to you about what I'm hoping we can accomplish together in 2021. Tomorrow night, I’m holding an online event to talk directly with grassroots supporters like you.