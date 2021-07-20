Roanoke Times' Forrest Landon, described as 'born newsman,' dies at age 87

In a 40-year career, Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. He was a longtime editor of The Roanoke Times & World-News.

ROANOKE, Va. — A longtime editor of The Roanoke Times & World-News has died. Forrest “Frosty” Landon was 87.

The Roanoke Times reports that Beth Macy, Landon's niece-in-law, said he died on Monday. No cause of death was listed.

During his time as executive editor of The Roanoke Times, the newspaper was a three-time finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.

After he retired in 1995, he co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director.