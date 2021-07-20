x
Virginia

Roanoke Times' Forrest Landon, described as 'born newsman,' dies at age 87

In a 40-year career, Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. He was a longtime editor of The Roanoke Times & World-News.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this 1995, file photo is Forrest "Frosty" Landon, long-time editor of the Roanoke Times & World-News, died Monday morning, July 19, 2021, in Roanoke, Va. Landon was 87 and retired in 1995 after working for the Roanoke Times for 40 years. Word of Landon's death came from Beth Macy, Landon’s niece-in-law and former Roanoke Times reporter, The Roanoke Times reported. No cause of death was listed. (The Roanoke Times via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. — A longtime editor of The Roanoke Times & World-News has died. Forrest “Frosty” Landon was 87. 

The Roanoke Times reports that Beth Macy, Landon's niece-in-law, said he died on Monday. No cause of death was listed. 

In a 40-year career, Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. 

During his time as executive editor of The Roanoke Times, the newspaper was a three-time finalist for a Pulitzer Prize. 

After he retired in 1995, he co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director. 

The nonprofit group worked to make citizens aware of government transparency and open records laws.

