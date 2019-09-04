PETERSBURG, Va. — UPDATE: Police said the Senior Alert for 73-year-old Askia Hassan has been canceled after he was found safe.

-------------------

Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a Petersburg man who has not been seen since Monday.

73-year-old Askia Hassan is 5'8", weighs 140 pounds, with gray eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black pants, and brown dress shoes.

Hassan was last seen at his home on Indian Road in Petersburg shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Hassan suffers from a cognitive impairment and he may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

If you've seen Askia Hassan, please call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2770.