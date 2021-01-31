Four Henrico firefighters in hospital, following rollover crash

The roads were slick with snow Sunday morning when Henrico Fire Engine 305 slipped off the road and crashed.

HENRICO, Va. — A crew from Lakeside Fire House was sent to the hospital Sunday morning when their firetruck rolled off the road while it was snowing.

Henrico Fire tweeted on Sunday, Jan. 31 around 10:50 a.m. that it received a call that one of its units -- Henrico Fire Engine 305 -- was involved in a rollover accident.

Fire officials said the roads were very slippery and it was snowing at the time of the crash. They added, that there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

According to Henrico Fire, all four firefighters who were on the truck were able to exit it on their own and were taken to the nearby hospitals to be treated. There's no word on what condition they are in at this time.