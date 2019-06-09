RICHMOND, Va. — Grab your rod and reel, free fishing days in Virginia are coming up!

Whether its stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia.

Due to bad weather during the free fishing days in June, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is offering two additional full days of free fishing, September 28 and 29, in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. Just remember, all fishing regulations still apply. Note that a license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

