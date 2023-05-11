Virginia to receive funding for statewide active shooter response training program, Gov. Youngkin says

ALERRT provides training to all law enforcement agencies and civilians to neutralize and survive attacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — A new program in Virginia that educates first responders and civilians on how to respond during active shooter emergencies has received $2.4 million in funding.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Criminal Justice Services Board awarded the money for statewide Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) as a component of the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) Active Attack Program, which teaches people how to respond during an attack.

Officials say ALERRT provides evidence-based training to all law enforcement agencies and civilians on how to neutralize and survive attacks.

All law enforcement agencies, private and public learning institutions, and faith-based organizations are eligible to register for in-person trainings hosted statewide, or virtual course offerings.

The ALERRT program was named the National Standard in Active Shooter Response Training by the FBI.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the Commonwealth’s renewed commitment to ensuring Virginians and first responders are able to enroll in best-in-class courses that equip them with the skills they need to best respond to active attack events,” Youngkin said. “This program will build a culture of preparedness by increasing consistent and coordinated first responder training and civilian education.”

Officials claim the funding supports 16 law enforcement courses and 48 civilian courses annually.

DCJS plans to offer a number of different law enforcement active attack courses to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth, civilian courses and webinars, as well as develop an age-appropriate eLearning series for K-12 students on personal safety.

For more information on the ALERRT program including upcoming course availability, click here.