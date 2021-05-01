G. Zachary Terwilliger to step down as US Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia

His departure is effective January 15, according to a news release.

US Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger announced Tuesday that he will step down from his position as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

His departure is effective January 15, according to a news release.

During his time, Terwilliger used resources to combat the opioid crisis, developed a new illegal firearms trafficking initiative, enhanced collaboration with DOJ's fraud section, and other initiatives.

“It is with tremendous gratitude for the women and men of Team EDVA, our selfless federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, and my incredibly supportive family that I conclude my time in public service,” Terwilliger said in the news release.