Gaming machines get possible reprieve because of pandemic

Gov. Northam is asking lawmakers to reconsider a ban on 'gray machines,' saying the coronavirus’ impact requires a rethinking of a ban.

RICHMOND, Va. — Unregulated betting machines in gas stations and bars that look similar to slots have been granted an 11th-hour reprieve in Virginia thanks to the coronavirus. And casino legalization in Virginia has taken a big step forward. 

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took action on several gambling-related pieces of legislation over the weekend, including a bill that would have banned so-called “gray machines,” which have proliferated in restaurants, bars and convenience stores in recent years. 

The governor is now asking lawmakers to reconsider, saying the coronavirus’ impact requires a rethinking of a ban.

