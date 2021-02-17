Gas prices surge, especially in Hampton Roads, as winter storm shuts down oil refineries in Texas

According to AAA Tidewater Virginia, the average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia has increased by 12 cents since last month and 21 cents since last year.

NORFOLK, Va. — The winter storm that is affecting the nation—with Texas getting the biggest hit—is going to have a huge effect on Americans soon when it comes to gas prices.

Gas prices across the country are continuing to rise over the past six weeks—and there’s a chance it will only get higher.

Experts say because of the winter storm weather in Texas--that left millions of people without power during freezing temperatures—we could see prices spike again since the oil refineries were forced to shut down to conserve power.

But that’s not the only reason why prices at the pump are rising.

Experts point to other factors: increase demand since more people are going back to work, and as more people are getting the COVID vaccine—more Americans are likely to be out on the road.

There’s also not enough oil production. That could be made even worse as more plants in Texas go offline.

