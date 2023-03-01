Backlash over choice of Gov. Youngkin as commencement speaker at George Mason University

An online petition opposing the choice of Youngkin as speaker has garnered nearly 6,500 signatures.

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason University announced Thursday that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would deliver the commencement speech to graduating class of 2023 during the spring commencement on May 18 at EagleBank Arena.

“We look forward to welcoming Governor Youngkin to speak to our graduating students, who we expect will comprise the largest and most diverse class of graduates ever,” Mason President Gregory Washington said in a press statement announcing the choice of speaker. “Governor Youngkin’s drive for lifelong learning and his entrepreneurial mindset is what we cultivate in all of our graduates.”

Youngkin would become the latest sitting governor of the Commonwealth to address Mason graduates. Past governors include Jim Gilmore (1998), Mark Warner (2003), Tim Kaine (2007) and Terry McAuliffe (2016).

However, some students do not want Youngkin to speak. An online petition on change.org opposing Youngkin as the commencement speaker has garnered nearly 3,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

The petition was started by Alaina Ruffin.

"Selecting a speaker that has passed anti-trans legislation, promoted the abolishment of racial equity curricula, and restricted the availability of literature in public schools is an intentional target towards historically marginalized communities comprising Mason. It is harmful and disrespectful to the many students who continuously shape GMU's community to bring in an individual who has also neglected the needs of Virginians," Ruffin writes.

The Black, African-Heritage and Caribbean Coalition, a GMU organization, also posted an open letter to social media opposing the choice of Youngkin as speaker for the spring commencement.

"It is our responsibility as members of this community to stand up against bigotry and intolerance. We must demand that our administration acts and removes Youngkin as commencement speaker," the letter reads.

In response to the backlash, another online petition in support of Youngkin speaking at George Mason has popped up online. So far, it has 143 signatures.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter responded saying, "Governor Youngkin looks forward to addressing the 2023 graduates of George Mason University and celebrating their tremendous accomplishment."

In a letter to students, university president Gregory Washington said that despite the backlash, the university plans to move forward with the commencement.