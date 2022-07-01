Legislature OKs all Youngkin cabinet members but Wheeler

Andrew Wheeler is the former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator whose appointment has so far been blocked by Democrats.

All of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Cabinet nominees have now secured final legislative approval except for Andrew Wheeler.

Wheeler is the former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator under the Trump administration whose appointment has so far been blocked by Democrats.

Without debate, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates approved a resolution on Wednesday confirming the Republican governor's other nominees. Wheeler had been removed from the list before the measure passed the Democrat-controlled Senate in February.