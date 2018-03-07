RESTON, Va. - Video of an alleged road rage incident in Reston, Virginia has sparked outrage online.

The video posted Sunday by Arsalan Ghousi, the owner of Big Red Halal, shows a man approaching the driver’s side of the car yelling racial slurs.

"He wouldn't let me merge at an intersection, I let him pass,” Ghousi wrote on Instagram. “ I kept driving and he kept following next to me and flicking me off and spewing words that I couldn't make out while driving. So about five minutes into him following my every turn I decided to pull out my phone and record."

The man can be heard telling Ghousi to “go back to *expletive* Afghanistan and tend to your *expletive* goats.”

During the back-and-forth argument, Ghousi points out that the man screaming at him was wearing a shirt from Reston Association (RA).

RA is a is a not-for-profit corporation that serves a community of about 60,000 people and is one of the largest community associations in the United States, according to its website.

Acting CEO Larry Butler confirmed the man in the video is a former employee and issued the following statement:

“Reston Association became aware of a video posted on social media today that shows a former RA seasonal employee making inappropriate comments to a man seated in a vehicle. The association strongly condemns the remarks made by the former employee, who briefly worked at RA from March-August 2015.

As an organization founded on Robert E. Simon Jr.’s vision of a community that embraces diversity, RA rejects comments or actions that display intolerance. RA members and staff support the core values upon which our community was founded. As an organization, we strive to meet the unwavering standards of our members and remain the respectful and welcoming community that was founded over 50 years ago.”

© 2018 WUSA