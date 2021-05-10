GOP candidate seeks recount in Virginia attorney general race

The contest was closer than expected, and involved multiple rounds of voting under a ranked-choice voting system implemented by party officials.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A Republican who narrowly lost the nomination for attorney general at a party convention is Virginia is requesting a recount.

Hard-right candidate Chuck Smith lost to Del. Jason Miyares by a 52-48 margin after ballots of more than 30,000 delegates were counted Sunday.

In a statement Monday, Smith said he requested the recount after reports that ballots from him were added to Miyares' stack and vice versa.