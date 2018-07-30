RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Republican delegate in the Virginia General Assembly is resigning, potentially putting the GOP's slim House advantage at risk.

Del. Greg Habeeb notified party leadership Friday he will step down Aug. 31. The Washington Post reported that the 42-year-old sent an email to supporters and colleagues in the General Assembly.

He writes that he believes in the idea of a "citizen legislature" where people "take their turn at bat" and then step aside. He says the time is right for him to focus on his family and career at a Roanoke law firm.

A special election will give Democrats a chance to gain a seat, but it will be a tough one for them to win. Republicans hold a 51-49 House advantage. A 50-50 split would require a power-sharing agreement.

