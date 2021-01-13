Gov. Northam to give 2021 State of the Commonwealth address

Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver the State of the Commonwealth to a virtual joint session at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will give his annual State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday night.

Northam will talk about the milestones in Virginia over the past year, as well as the challenges, much of it surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor will speak from the House Chamber of the Virginia State Capitol before a virtual joint session of the General Assembly because of the pandemic.

The State of the Commonwealth will be delivered at 7 p.m.

Northam's address comes on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session. This will be Democrats' second year in full control of the General Assembly since flipping the chamber in the 2019 elections.

Major issues they are set to address this year include COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana.