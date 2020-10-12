Gov. Northam announces curfew for Virginians, other restrictions as cases surge

Starting on December 14, Northam said there would be a modified stay-at-home order that would require people to stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — During a Thursday press conference, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a modified stay-at-home order for Virginia residents as COVID-19 cases in the state continues to surge.

Northam said that starting midnight Monday, Dec. 14, people would be required to stay home between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The governor introduced other restrictions aimed at reducing cases in the state. That includes reducing the social gathering limit from 25 to 10 people. That limit does not affect businesses.

Northam also expanded the mask mandate to include all indoor and outdoor settings when you can't social distance.

The new restrictions will expire on January 31, 2021.

The state will also ramp up enforcement efforts again. The governor is also encouraging citizens to telework if they can.