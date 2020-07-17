Gov. Northam announces special session of Virginia General Assembly for budget revisions, police reform

Gov. Ralph Northam said the special session in August will focus on budget, criminal and social justice reform.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam announced he is calling the General Assembly into special session Aug. 18 for budget revisions and police reform.

In the special session, the General Assembly will adopt a final budget based on the revised revenue forecast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will also work with legislators to propose additional criminal justice and police reform.

Some of those reforms include measures aimed at police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring, and decertification.

Gov. Northam will continue to work closely with legislators and community advocates on specific legislative proposals, according to a news release.

“I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Northam said.

“We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let’s get to work.”