RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam Friday announced that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady in March at 2.9 percent.

The March 2019 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Virginia was down 0.3 percentage point from a year ago. In March, the labor force expanded for the ninth consecutive month by 5,379, or 0.1 percent to set a new record high of 4,360,317, as the number of unemployed increased by 2,089. Household employment increased by 3,290 to set a new high of 4,233,641. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.8 percent.

“I am pleased to see both the continued expansion of Virginia’s labor force and unemployment rate that remains below three percent, underscoring the strength and diversity of our economy,” said Governor Northam. “It is more important now than ever that we work to fuel this progress by making smart investments in key priorities like education, health care, and infrastructure, expanding workforce development programs, and attracting new high-growth industries, to ensure that Virginians in every corner of our Commonwealth have opportunities to thrive and contribute to our success.”

In March, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 32,200 jobs and employment in the public sector increased by 3,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, seven of the eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains, while the other four experienced employment losses.

