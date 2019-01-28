RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam announced Monday that Cloverleaf Cold Storage in Chesapeake is expanding, and it will add 33 new jobs.

The cold storage warehousing and food logistics company plans to invest $21 million to add over 100,000 square feet to its facility in the Cavalier Industrial Park.

The company hopes the expansion will increase its current service volume of blast freezing, exporting, and importing.

“Cloverleaf Cold Storage’s major investment in the City of Chesapeake will enable the company to increase its service volume to meet growing demand in the mid-Atlantic market as well as broaden its global logistics network through the Port of Virginia,” said Governor Northam.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage is a partner to many of the largest food producers in the world. It operates a network of 19 warehouses across the United States.

“We are very excited about Cloverleaf Cold Storage’s decision to expand its business in Chesapeake, and we welcome the $21 million investment and 33 new jobs that will be created,” said City of Chesapeake Mayor Rick West.