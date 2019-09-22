RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Friday announced that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.1 percentage point in August to 2.8 percent.

The unemployment rate was unchanged for a year.

In August, the labor force expanded for the fourteenth consecutive month by 14,204, or 0.3 percent to set a new record high of 4,404,492, as the number of unemployed decreased by 3,551.

Gov. Northam said the household employment increased by 17,755 to set a new high of 4,281,899.

Even more good news, Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.7 percent.

Virginia has the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states. Virginia has the third-best rate among the states east of the Mississippi. Virginia is ranked sixth in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate along with Colorado and Utah.

“The drop in Virginia’s unemployment rate is yet another sign that our economy remains strong and our efforts to create opportunity in every corner of the Commonwealth are paying real dividends,” said Governor Northam. “While we welcome this news, we also know that we still have challenges to overcome in making sure that all Virginians have access to affordable health care, a world-class education, and the skills they need to get a good-paying job. My administration will stay focused on making the strategic investments that will help the families we serve and ensure that Virginia continues to be the best place to do business.”

Click here for a greater statistical breakdown of the unemployment rate.

