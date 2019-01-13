RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia Saturday in anticipation of a winter storm expected this weekend.

Parts of northern and southwest Virginia are expecting snow, ice, and high winds.

The news release said downed trees, power outages, and transportation impacts are likely to occur due to the winter storm.

“I am declaring a state of emergency in order to prepare and coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to anticipated winter storm impacts, including snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues, and power outages,” Northam said.

“Virginians should take precautions to stay safe as we begin experiencing winter weather effects.”

