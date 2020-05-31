Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency in response to 'escalating violence' across Virginia

Earlier Gov. Northam granted a request from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to extend a curfew in the city.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency in response to "escalating violence across the Commonwealth."

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and pre-position people and equipment to assist localities in their efforts to de-escalate violent protests and protect public safety, according to a news release.

Earlier, Gov. Northam granted a request from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to extend a curfew in the city.

The curfew will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and last until 6 a.m.

“This emergency declaration will provide the necessary support to localities as they work to keep our communities safe," Northam said in a news release.

“There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth, but others are exploiting this pain and inciting violence.”

The declaration allocates $350,000 for state and local governments and state response and recovery operations authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.