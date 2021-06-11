Gov. Northam in Hampton Roads to unveil Return to Earn grant program, sign education legislation

Northam will make his first stop at Harvest on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach to unveil a Return to Earn grant program.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam is in Hampton Roads to unveil a new employee incentive program and sign an education cultural competency legislation.

The governor will then head to Woodside High School in Newport News to ceremoniously sign Senate Bill 1196 and House Bill 1904.

Both bills would require all educators' evaluations to consider cultural competency.