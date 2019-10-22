RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday the official launch of Opportunity Virginia.

Opportunity Virginia’s mission is to encourage and enable investments with positive impacts in communities by ensuring fair and equitable access to resources and facilitating productive connections between investors, project sponsors, and communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The governor said it is an initiative designed to leverage the federal Opportunity Zone program to make sure that every region, community, and household can participate and share in the Commonwealth’s economic progress.

“This initiative will help Virginia use the Opportunity Zone tax incentive program created by Congress almost two years ago to bring needed investment to important projects being developed across the Commonwealth," Northam said. "We are focused on pursuing economic growth that is inclusive and equitable, not just market-driven, and this partnership will bolster our efforts to improve economic opportunity for people in communities that have traditionally been underserved.”

The following departments helped develop Opportunity Virginia:

Virginia Community Capital (VCC)

LOCUS Impact Investing and in partnership with the Northam administration,

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD)

Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA)

There's already a virtual marketplace for Opportunity Virginia to educate stakeholders about the program.

