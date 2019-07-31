RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that over 300,000 adult Virginians are enrolled in health coverage and receiving medical services since the Commonwealth expanded its Medicaid program.

Northam made the announcement at a community health center, Neighborhood Health.

RELATED: Virginia's Medicaid expansion now in effect

“Because we expanded the Commonwealth’s Medicaid program, hundreds of thousands of additional Virginians now have access to medical care and an opportunity to lead healthier, more productive lives,” said Governor Northam. “The tremendous progress we have made with enrollment shines a light on the need for quality, affordable health care in Virginia and across our country. We will continue to get the word out to newly eligible individuals who may be unaware that the rules for health coverage have changed.”

The new expanded coverage is available to men and women aged 19 to 64 who are not eligible for Medicare and who meet income requirements, which vary by family size.

A single adult with an annual income at or below $17,237 may be eligible for coverage. An adult in a three-person family with a total household annual income at or below $29,436 may be eligible.

RELATED: Over 200K Virginians enrolled in Medicaid: Gov. Northam

June 2018, Northam signed the two-year state budget that expanded the eligibility for adults. It enables Virginia health care providers to receive $2.4 billion in federal funds over two years in return for medical services to new Medicaid members.

Click here for more information about the new health coverage and eligibility rules

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) tracks Medicaid expansion enrollment through a dashboard, click here for access.