RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced the FastForward CDL Passway Program to increase opportunities for Virginians to access commercial driver credentialing services.

The program is in partnership with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Virginia Community College System.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training offerings are being expanded significantly across the Commonwealth through the program. Community college students looking to get a CDL will be able to complete the entire credentialing process at a designated Virginia community college without having to visit a DMV office.

Participating colleges are being certified by the DMV to administer third-party testing. Students will take classroom and in-vehicle skills training and obtain both the CDL learner’s permit and license on-site at participating community college campus locations statewide.

The DMV is utilizing its web-based SecuriTest remote knowledge testing system and mobile operations programs to enable CDL testing and credentialing at schools.

“One of my highest priorities as governor is ensuring that every region, every community, and every Virginian has an opportunity to participate in the Commonwealth’s economic progress,” said Governor Northam. “This new partnership will build on our continued efforts to expand affordable, accessible higher education options and will help meet the needs of a growing number of Virginia businesses looking for skilled commercial drivers.”

The first Virginia Community College System participants in the program include the Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Piedmont Community College in Charlottesville, and Wytheville Community College.

“Expanding CDL training through our successful FastForward workforce training programs makes sense,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “FastForward has enabled Virginians to earn more than 16,000 industry-recognized credentials to advance their careers. We anticipate that this collaboration will get more trained and qualified truckers on the job sooner.”

