Gov. Northam says $524 million will go into Virginia relief rent program

The rent relief program (RRP) will not accept applications for assistance with mortgage payments.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced $524 million in new federal stimulus funds toward its Virginia Rent Relief Program.

The program helps families affected by the pandemic stay in their homes and it also assists landlords with rent payments to avoid eviction.

The program is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance program that is included in the recent federal stimulus package.

Virginia was one of the first states to create a rent and mortgage relief program using funds from the CARES Act.

So far, the state has doled out more than $83 million in 24,294 rent and mortgage payments for households throughout the commonwealth.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized efforts to keep Virginians safely in their homes,” Gov. Northam said in a news release.

"There continues to be an overwhelming need for additional relief to help those struggling to make ends meet. This new federal funding will provide an important lifeline to individuals and families, and bolster our ongoing work to address housing affordability in the Commonwealth. I urge eligible households to act quickly and work with their landlords to seek rental assistance through this program."

The state will put $160 million into the rent relief program and will make more funding available based upon need.

This new ERA funding will not include mortgage relief. The rent relief program (RRP) will not accept applications for assistance with mortgage payments.

Tenants interested in applying should check their eligibility by completing the self-assessment at dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or by dialing 2-1-1. Tenants may be eligible for rent debt payments back to April 1, 2020 and up to three months of payments into the future.