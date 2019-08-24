HAMPTON, Va. — During the commemoration of the First African Landing in Hampton on Saturday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he signed an executive order that creates a commission on African American History Education in Virginia.

Executive order 39 establishes a commission that will review Virginia's history standards, and instructional practices, and resources used to teach African American history.

The ceremony on Saturday commemorated the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in British America at Point Comfort in 1619.

The Executive Order tasks the Commission with issuing a report no later than July 1, 2020, with recommendations for improving the student experience, including but not limited to:

Technical edits to and recommendations for enriched standards related to African American history;

Broader considerations for the full history and social studies standards review process; and

Necessary professional development and instructional supports for all teachers to ensure culturally competent instruction.

