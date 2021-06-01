Gov. Northam to brief public on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, surge in cases

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to provide more information about the Commonwealth's vaccination plan. The state has seen a slow rollout of initial vaccinations.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to address the public Wednesday on the state's latest COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

It's been almost a month since Northam has had a press conference. Since then the state has seen an increase in coronavirus cases and some hiccups in its rollout of vaccines.

Virginia Department of Health reported 5,387 new cases today and 35 new deaths related to COVID-19.

Virginia health leaders said they want to improve how quickly people are getting vaccinated.

As of Jan. 5, the health department distributed 481,550 vaccine doses across the commonwealth. The department's vaccine dashboard showed 21% of those doses have been administered to health care workers and people in senior homes.

Health officials acknowledged the slow rollout of vaccines to health care workers and the most vulnerable to the virus--older residents living in senior homes.