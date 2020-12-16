Gov. Northam unveils proposed amendments to biennial budget

Northam's proposed budget provides funding for Virginia’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and boosts the Commonwealth’s economic recovery.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled his proposed amendments to the 2020–2022 biennial budget at Wednesday's Joint Money Committees meeting.

According to a news release, Northam's proposed budget provides funding for Virginia’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and boosts the Commonwealth’s economic recovery.

The governor's office also said in the news release that the budget "continues restoring the bold, progressive agenda advanced during the 2020 legislative session."

That includes investments in early childhood education, K-12 and higher education support, and Northam's commitment to funding historically black colleges and universities.

Other item priorities:

Increase access to quality, affordable housing

transform African American historical and cultural sites

expand high-speed broadband

reform the criminal justice system