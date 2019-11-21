RICHMOND, Va. — There's a new addition at Virginia's Executive Mansion. A puppy!

Gov. Ralph Northam introduced the "First Puppy of Virginia"— Pearl — to his Twitter followers.

In a tweet, Gov. Northam said his other pup Murphy "looks forward to having a new pal to help with his official First Dog duties."

Northam showed off Pearl and shared photos of her posing with him on the mansion's steps and playing around inside the residence.

