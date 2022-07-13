Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency after Tuesday storms

Southwest Virginia experienced severe flooding and the governor has issued an executive order to help.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth in response to the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that swept through Virginia on Tuesday.

The governor's office noted the severe weather, which began hitting parts of the southwest region on Tuesday, July 12 and continued into the early morning hours of July 13.

Youngkin's office specified that heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, along with "power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and significant resource and operational challenges."

"The Commonwealth is assisting with ongoing response and recovery operations which includes providing assets and supplies to our local partners. The Virginia Emergency Support Team will continue to support this incident," the office said.

The state of emergency is intended to help the state mobilize resources, as well as deploy personnel and equipment in the messy aftermath. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate with state and local partners; however, it does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” said the governor via press release.