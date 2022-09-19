Youngkin speaks on out-of-state campaigning, proposed transgender policy changes

Nationally, outlets are picking up on the Governor's out-of-state political appearances alongside Republican gubernatorial candidates.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin answered questions about several headlines recently emerging from the Commonwealth.

This month in a special session of the General Assembly, Del. Don Scott (Minority Leader for the Virginia House of Delegates) openly criticized the governor's appearance alongside gubernatorial candidate and former Maine Governor Paul LePage, citing a recorded history of racially controversial comments.

He's so far traveled also to Nevada, Michigan and other states, like Georgia, are reportedly on the docket as well.

This week, Politico reported Youngkin will soon appear at events supporting Kari Lake, gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, who has publicly denied the election results of the 2020 presidential election.

Following a visit with Virginia Beach business leaders,13News Now asked the governor whether he aligned with those specific comments.

While not responding to any specific comments by those two candidates, he said in a press conference following the event he is campaigning alongside Republican candidates based on political ideology.

"What we've seen out of the pandemic and the time coming out of the pandemic is that states led by Republican governors have well-outperformed states run by Democrat governors in economic recovery, job growth, handling education gaps," Gov. Youngkin said.

"I’m helping candidates in states that feel a lot like Virginia, states where Joe Biden won by 5-10 points," he added.

He also contended he's never disputed whether Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Youngkin was also asked about the policy changes that could impact protections for transgender students, again pointing to parent choice.