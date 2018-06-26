RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is granting eight weeks of paid leave for new parents who work in state government.

Northam signed an executive order Tuesday giving executive-branch employees two months of leave at full pay for the new birth or adoption of a child. The policy applies to new mothers and fathers.

The Democratic governor, who is also a pediatric neurologist, said paid time off makes for healthier children and a happier workforce. The state previously provided pregnant women six weeks of paid leave through its short-term disability program following the birth of a child. Workers could also take unpaid leave.

Earlier this year GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox announced that full-time state House employees can receive 12 weeks of paid parental leave.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.