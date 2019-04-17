RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday $2.2 million in Homeless Reduction Grants through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF) will go for 30 projects in Virginia.

The projects will support 16 rapid re-housing projects, 12 existing permanent supportive housing projects, and the re-development of two permanent supportive housing projects.

“Virginia is focused on targeting our funds toward systematic strategies that have been proven successful in reducing homelessness, like rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing,” said Governor Northam. “We know that having a stable, safe, and affordable place to live is key to achieving positive educational outcomes, securing a good job, and leading a healthy, productive life—with this funding, we are working to strengthen our communities and ensure that no Virginian is left behind.”

Since 2010, overall homelessness has decreased in Virginia by 34 percent. Homelessness among families has been reduced by 44 percent. Veteran homelessness has also decreased by 48 percent since 2011, and in 2015, Virginia became the first state in the country to functionally end veteran homelessness

Of the $2.2 million funds, at least 80 percent will be allocated to provide loans that reduce the costs of affordable rental housing and homeownership. Up to 20 percent may be used for grants to reduce homelessness.

Eligible activities of the Homelessness Reduction Grant pool include rapid re-housing, support services for permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless, and pre-development of permanent supportive housing projects for chronically homeless individuals or families.

Here are the following organizations that received funding: