RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday $2.2 million in Homeless Reduction Grants through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF) will go for 30 projects in Virginia.
The projects will support 16 rapid re-housing projects, 12 existing permanent supportive housing projects, and the re-development of two permanent supportive housing projects.
“Virginia is focused on targeting our funds toward systematic strategies that have been proven successful in reducing homelessness, like rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing,” said Governor Northam. “We know that having a stable, safe, and affordable place to live is key to achieving positive educational outcomes, securing a good job, and leading a healthy, productive life—with this funding, we are working to strengthen our communities and ensure that no Virginian is left behind.”
Since 2010, overall homelessness has decreased in Virginia by 34 percent. Homelessness among families has been reduced by 44 percent. Veteran homelessness has also decreased by 48 percent since 2011, and in 2015, Virginia became the first state in the country to functionally end veteran homelessness
Of the $2.2 million funds, at least 80 percent will be allocated to provide loans that reduce the costs of affordable rental housing and homeownership. Up to 20 percent may be used for grants to reduce homelessness.
Eligible activities of the Homelessness Reduction Grant pool include rapid re-housing, support services for permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless, and pre-development of permanent supportive housing projects for chronically homeless individuals or families.
Here are the following organizations that received funding:
- Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) for ACTS Permanent Supportive Housing Supportive Services: $41,525: Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and Prince William County
- Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network, Inc. (A-SPAN) for The A-SPAN Supportive Housing Project in Arlington County: $35,000
- City of Chesapeake for Homeless Youth Rapid Re-Housing Project for Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk, and Isle of Wight and Southampton counties: $100,000
- City of Hampton for Youth Homelessness for Cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and James City and York counties: $100,000
- Cornerstones for Rapid Re-Housing Plus for Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church: $100,000
- Council of Community Services for Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-Housing Project for Cities of Covington, Roanoke, and Salem and Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, and Roanoke counties: $35,000
- Doorways for Women and Families for Doorways for Women and Families Housing Trust Fund Fiscal Year 2019 in Arlington County: $25,000
- ForKids, Inc. for ForKids Bridge Rapid Re-Housing in Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Isle of Wight and Southampton County: $50,000
- HomeAgain for Single Individuals Rapid Re-Housing Initiative in City of Richmond and Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, New Kent, Charles City, and Powhatan counties: $100,000
- Mercy House, Inc. for Mercy House Rapid, Re-Housing Program in Cities of Harrisonburg and Winchester, and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren counties: $100,000
- Micah Ecumenical Ministries for Fredericksburg Continuum of Care Permanent Supportive Housing in City of Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties: $51,500
- Micah Ecumenical Ministries for Fredericksburg Continuum of Care Rapid Re-Housing Program in City of Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties: $77,250
- Miriam’s House for Community First Rapid Re-Housing in Cities of Bedford and Lynchburg, and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell counties: $100,000
- New Hope Housing –Alexandria for Alexandria Housing First Apartments Program: $55,000
- New Hope Housing – Arlington for Arlington Permanent Supportive Housing Project: $100,000
- New Hope Housing – Fairfax for Fairfax County Housing First Permanent Supportive Housing Program: $55,000
- Northern Virginia Family Services (NVFS) for NVFS Greater Prince William Rapid Re-Housing and Stabilization Services in Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and Prince William County: $100,000
- People Inc. for King’s Housing Trust Fund in City of Bristol and Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, and Washington counties: $10,000
- People Inc. for Hope Center in Prince William County: $91,410
- Samaritan House, Inc. for Rapid Re-Housing in City of Virginia Beach: $100,000
- Shelter House for Shelter House Rapid Re-Housing 2019 in Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church: $100,000
- St. Joseph’s Villa for Continuation of the Petersburg High School Housing Stability Pilot Program in City of Petersburg: $62,725
- St. Joseph’s Villa for Fiscal Year 2019 St. Joseph’s Villa Housing Trust Fund in Cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Emporia, and Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex counties: $55,000
- Steps, Inc. for Heartland Local Planning Group/Steps, Inc. in Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties: $13,590
- Virginia Supportive Housing for 2019 The Crossings in City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties: $82,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing for 2019 Gosnold and Church Street in Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk, and Isle of Wight and Southampton counties: $100,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing for 2019 Cloverleaf and Crescent Square – Virginia Beach in City of Virginia Beach: $100,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing for 2019 New Clay and South Richmond Studios – Richmond in City of Richmond and Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, New Kent, Charles City, and Powhatan counties: $100,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing for Cool Lane Apartments in City of Richmond and Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, New Kent, Charles City, and Powhatan counties: $100,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing for 2019 Heron’s Landing – Chesapeake in Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk, and Isle of Wight and Southampton counties: $60,000