RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam announced Monday that the third series in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise will film its debut season in Virginia.

The series will follow in the footsteps of the popular AMC program The Walking Dead, now in its ninth season, and the current offshoot series Fear the Walking Dead, which both rank among the most-watched cable series on television.

Production of the ten episode series will begin in Central Virginia this summer.

The show will be the second AMC series to film in the Commonwealth, following the critically acclaimed Revolutionary War spy drama TURN: Washington’s Spies, which filmed four seasons in Virginia from 2013–2017.

The series will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm.

“We are delighted to welcome AMC back to Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The series will provide high-paying jobs for our skilled workers and will invite economic opportunity for Virginia businesses large and small. Uniquely, the series also brings with it a devoted global fan-base, creating immeasurable added value for the Commonwealth as the franchise’s powerful spotlight shines on Virginia.”

The third Walking Dead series will be eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

The Virginia Film Office is part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the state agency charged with marketing the state of Virginia.

