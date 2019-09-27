RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Friday started a five-day tour of Virginia’s state parks.

During the tour, Northam will kick off the Governor’s second annual fishing tournament for state employees, celebrate Public Lands Day, and meet with economic development officials and outdoor companies throughout the Commonwealth.

On Saturday, September 28, Governor Northam will host the second Governor’s Fishing Challenge for state employees, their families, and retired state employees. Approximately 200 anglers will compete in boat, kayak, and shore divisions on Buggs Island Lake near Clarksville.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) will host free fishing days on September 28 and 29, in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

RELATED: Virginia hosting free fishing weekend

“Virginia is home to a wealth of public lands that provide outdoor recreation opportunities, protect and preserve our diverse natural resources, serve as an important economic engine, and contribute to our outstanding quality of life,” said Governor Northam. “I look forward to joining the anglers from our state workforce this weekend and to the meetings we will conduct over the course of this trip, highlighting the exceptional landscapes, wildlife, culture, and environmental stewardship that make this Commonwealth great for residents and visitors alike.”

Governor Northam will also meet with more than a dozen outdoor recreation business owners and local economic development officials on his tour.

Governor Northam has issued a proclamation recognizing September 28 as Public Lands Day in Virginia. Across the Commonwealth, Virginia State Parks will join the celebration of National Public Lands Day with special programs, free parking, and volunteer events.

RELATED: Virginia State Parks offer free parking Sept. 28