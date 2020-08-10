Gov. Northam announces additional federal money for public schools

The governor said the money would be distributed to all 135 school districts at a rate of $175 per pupil.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing he’s putting an additional $220 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds towards the state’s public schools.

Northam said in a statement Thursday the extra money would be used to help schools pay for testing supplies, personal protective equipment and technology needed for virtual learning.

Virginia schools are currently operating in a mishmash fashion. Some districts are offering in-person instruction while others are mostly virtual.

The governor said the money would be distributed to all 135 school districts at a rate of $175 per pupil.