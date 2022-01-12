x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam's official portrait unveiled

The portrait depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, right, listens as artist Stanley Mayfield explains the meaning of the material in a portrait of Northam during an unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Northam's portrait includes references to the many issues he dealt with during his term.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia officials have unveiled outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam's official portrait. It will now join the collection of other gubernatorial likenesses that are on display in the state Capitol.

RELATED: Virginia General Assembly kicking off 2022 session

The portrait, which was unveiled Tuesday, depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up.

It shows the Democrat in a comfortable pose, dressed in a suit with no tie, and one hand in his pocket.

Virginia native and Virginia Commonwealth University graduate Stanley Rayfield painted the portrait.

Related Articles

In Other News

Glass projected to win 89th House of Delegates seat