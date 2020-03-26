Governor urges Falwell to rethink welcoming students

Liberty has told students they were 'welcome' to return to campus after last week's spring break.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's governor is asking Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. to reconsider his decision to welcome students back to the Lynchburg campus this week after their spring break.

Gov. Ralph Northam criticized Liberty at a news conference Wednesday in Richmond. He said Liberty was sending “mixed messages” about COVID-19, the illness that has crippled economies, forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people and swamped health care systems.

Liberty has told students they were “welcome" to return to campus after last week's spring break.