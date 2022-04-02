Governor Youngkin signs 45 new bills that focus on quality of life for Virginians

A complete list of the bills covers topics from public transportation and safety to health and education.

RICHMOND, Va.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 45 bills into law on Friday in the state's capitol.

“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working everyday to serve our parents and students, veterans and law enforcement,” Youngkin said.

“I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common sense solutions for their constituents and the Commonwealth.”

Many of the bills are aimed to improve the quality of life for Virginians in many areas, such as education and public safety, and to continue to increase support for U.S. military and veterans.

Some examples include the following: